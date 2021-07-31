Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $68.13 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 736.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $68,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.17 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

