Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $71.24 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.64% of Albany International worth $71,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.