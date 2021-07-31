Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.08% of Dycom Industries worth $59,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE DY opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

