Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Bio-Techne worth $66,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $482.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $488.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

