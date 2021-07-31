Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 368,716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $58,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.95 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

