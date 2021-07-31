Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,731 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 105,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $64,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $87,589,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 214.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,028,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $99,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,424 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

