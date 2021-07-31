Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Franco-Nevada worth $71,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.