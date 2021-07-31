Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 107,595 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Arista Networks worth $55,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $380.39 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $383.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.