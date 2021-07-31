Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 34,704 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Arrow Electronics worth $55,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.99. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.