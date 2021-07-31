Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,780 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $57,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $228.67 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

