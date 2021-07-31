Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 51,730 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cummins worth $66,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Shares of CMI opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.53. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.