Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 52,353 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.55% of EnerSys worth $60,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in EnerSys by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 65,889.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 78,409 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.