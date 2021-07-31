Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Align Technology worth $72,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Align Technology by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Align Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $695.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $697.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $612.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

