Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.82 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

