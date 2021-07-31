Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $63,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $363.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.