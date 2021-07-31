Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Illumina worth $69,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $495.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.