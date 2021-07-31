Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 110,145 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Packaging Co. of America worth $66,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1,030.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

