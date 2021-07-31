Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 120,581 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of NICE worth $66,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $201.87 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

