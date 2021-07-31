Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,386 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Ameriprise Financial worth $57,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $257.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

