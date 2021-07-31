Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,729 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $54,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,568.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,480.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,414.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.