Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 319,573 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $64,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

