Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,108 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $59,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $205.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

