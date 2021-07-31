Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,106 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

