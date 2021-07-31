Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 367,245 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.41% of James River Group worth $61,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 106.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 806.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 67,961 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

JRVR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

