Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 613,647 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $68,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

