Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,064 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Twitter worth $61,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

