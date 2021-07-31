Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,602 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Newmont worth $67,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

