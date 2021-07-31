Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,024 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ball worth $57,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ball by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ball by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ball by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $80.88 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

