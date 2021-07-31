Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,495. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69.

