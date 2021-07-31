Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Head to Head Comparison

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Entergy has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.85, meaning that its share price is 685% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Entergy 15.41% 11.30% 2.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and Entergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entergy $10.11 billion 2.05 $1.41 billion $5.66 18.18

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Summary

Entergy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 8,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3.0 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

