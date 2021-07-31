Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $40.85 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter.

