Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PBAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PBAM stock remained flat at $$24.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

