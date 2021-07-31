Privatix (PRIX) Price Reaches $0.0722 on Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Privatix has a market capitalization of $81,308.88 and $30,008.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Privatix has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00805986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00085509 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

PRIX is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

