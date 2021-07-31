Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PROBF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,653. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Probe Metals Company Profile
