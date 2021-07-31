Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PROBF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,653. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

