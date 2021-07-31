Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Announces Earnings Results

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%.

Shares of Professional stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,573. Professional has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Get Professional alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.