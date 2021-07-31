Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $2.40 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

