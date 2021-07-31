Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Progyny worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,873,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,551,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,825,198. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

