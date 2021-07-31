Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $824,649.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,764,114,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,023,549 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

