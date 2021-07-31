Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Announces Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

PFPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.66. 618,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.23.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

