Props Token (PROPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.02 Million

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Props Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Props Token has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Props Token has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and $478,151.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Props Token Coin Profile

Props Token is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 693,661,967 coins and its circulating supply is 362,741,835 coins. The official website for Props Token is www.propsproject.com . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling Props Token

