ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $63,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CSM opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

