Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 198,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

