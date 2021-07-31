Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 506.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.28. The stock had a trading volume of 107,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.96. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $262.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.