Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $806,142,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,512,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

