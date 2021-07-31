Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $22.82 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 14.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. 333,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

