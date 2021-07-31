Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $240.83. 52,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

