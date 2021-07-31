Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.94% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA remained flat at $$50.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,404. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06.

