Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 3,624 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,595,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $65.96. 39,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

