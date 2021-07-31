Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 8,712 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

