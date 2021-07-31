Provoco Token (VOCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 75% against the US dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $69,993.26 and $7.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00798430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00085198 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars.

